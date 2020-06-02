Ryan J. Roth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan Jordan Roth, 26 of Norman, passed away March 24, 2020. Ryan was born on December 21, 1993, in Waterloo, Iowa to Dave Roth & Cayann (Roth) Patterson. Ryan was raised in Norman, Oklahoma, and graduated from Norman High School. He briefly attended the University of Oklahoma before leaving to pursue several business ventures. Ryan had a brilliant mind -- he was an entrepreneur, an athlete, and an artist. Ryan was very infectious to all he encountered and liked, loved by so many. Ryan loved his family and always put family first.

Ryan was a very talented visual artist, some of his artwork is still on display at the University of Oklahoma. He used his talents as an artist to start up a graphic T-shirt business, Galaxy Collective. Ryan was also a gifted athlete. As a child he excelled in many sports, especially hockey and later he found his love of skateboarding. He was a competitive skateboarder. He assisted in the creation of an indoor skate park in Norman, Oklahoma.

Ryan loved the outdoors and being in nature. Ryan and his father had a common love for a variety of sports teams including NHL Dallas Stars hockey, the Minnesota Vikings NFL team, and Ryan of course loved the OU Sooners.