Ryan J. Roth

(1993-2020)
Ryan Jordan Roth, 26 of Norman, passed away on May 24, 2020. Ryan was born Dec. 21, 1993, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Dave Roth & Cayann (Roth) Patterson. Ryan was raised in Norman, Oklahoma, and graduated from Norman High School. He briefly attended the University of Oklahoma before leaving to pursue several business ventures. Ryan had a brilliant mind – he was an entrepreneur, an athlete, and an artist. Ryan was very infectious to all he encountered and liked, loved by so many. Ryan loved his family and always put family first.
Ryan was a very talented visual artist, some of his artwork is still on display at the University of Oklahoma. He used his talents as an artist to start up a graphic T-shirt business Galaxy Collective. Ryan was also a gifted athlete. As a child he excelled in many sports, especially hockey and later he found his love of skateboarding. He was a competitive skateboarder. He assisted in the creation of an indoor skate park in Norman, Oklahoma.
Ryan loved the outdoors and being in nature. Ryan and his father had a common love for a variety of sports teams including NHL Dallas Stars hockey, the Minnesota Vikings NFL team, and Ryan of course loved the OU Sooners.
Ryan is survived by his father, Dave Roth, and stepmom, Diane Roth, siblings Nick Roth, Brett Roth, Bradley Roth, Ashley Roth, stepbrothers Brent and Blake Coffey and grandmother Charlotte Patterson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cayann (Roth) Patterson, grandfather Jim Patterson, grandfather Marvin Roth, grandmother LaVonne Roth and sister Brandi Roth.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Blue Springs, Missouri with some of his family & friends. In lieu of flowers or cards, a memorial donation may be made in Ryan’s honor to Mental Health America @MentalHealthAmerica. Please select “Donate” on the upper right hand corner of the webpage. Ryan is in the care of Tribute Memorial Funeral Home in Norman, Oklahoma. Condolence messages may be shared with the family at www.tribute.care.
