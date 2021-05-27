October 15, 1982-May 25, 2021

Ryan Gregory Kent, 38, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

He was born Oct. 15, 1982 in Waterloo, son of Gregory C. and Arvella K. Leuwerke Kent. He married Valerie Brinyard-Davis and later separated.

Ryan served our country honorably both with the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army.

Survivors include: his parents of Waterloo; his son, Ryan Kent Jr. and his daughter, Riley Kent, both of Waterloo; two brothers, Phillip (Sarah) Kent of Kanawha, Iowa and Tylor (Sammi Weekley) Kent of Waterloo; and his maternal grandmother, Doris Leuwerke of Britt.

Preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Beatrice Kent; and maternal grandfather, Pete Leuwerke.

A memorial Services will be 10:30 on Saturday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway, where the family will receive friends one hour before services. Military Honors will be conducted by Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.