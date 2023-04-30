April 27, 2023

Ryan E. Godderz, 47 of Denver, CO passed away peacefully with his family at his side from ALS at Floyd County Hospital on April 27, 2023.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Greene, Iowa. Visitation will be at the church 9:00 am until the service on Monday. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene is caring for Ryan and his family.

Ryan was born at Mason City, Iowa and grew up in Greene, IA, graduating in 1994 from Greene High School. He received his BA from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa and his master’s degree in Landscape Architecture from University of Colorado, Denver, CO. Ryan was a partner in Dig Studio, Denver, Co. His creativity and meticulous planning can be seen in parks, commercial properties, and urban settings in and around Denver. He was passionate in whatever he did.

Ryan was an avid bicyclist, always pushing to go farther and faster. He had a love for adventure either on 2 or 4 wheels.

Missing him already is, his mother, Louise Squires (Joe), Greene, IA, his father, Duane Godderz (Sandra), Charles City, IA; brothers, Evan Godderz (LeAnn), Merrimack, NH, Jessie Godderz (Desirae), Simpsonville, SC, Harley Godderz, Mason City, Tim Squires (Amy), Washburn, IA, and a sister, Kendra Crandall (Dave Kuykendall) and nieces, nephews aunts and uncle along with many friends and colleagues.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the ALS Association in Denver, CO or Des Moines, IA, St. Croix Hospice, Charles City, IA or The Ryan Godderz Scholarship Fund for Excellence in Landscape Architecture, U of C, Denver, CO. Links to make donations are on the www.counsellwoodley.com website.