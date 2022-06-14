June 7, 2022
Ryan Daniel Breitbach, 49, of Lake Park passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home in Lake Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, from 4:30 – 7:00 PM at the Lake Park Fire Department. Military and Firefighter honors will be held at 5:00pm. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 17, at 12:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Online condolences may be sent to www.spiritlakefuneralhome.com
