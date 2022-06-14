Ryan Daniel Breitbach, 49, of Lake Park passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home in Lake Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, from 4:30 – 7:00 PM at the Lake Park Fire Department. Military and Firefighter honors will be held at 5:00pm. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 17, at 12:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa.