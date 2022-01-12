February 6, 1961-January 3, 2022
WATERLOO-Ryan D. Smith, 60, passed away on January 3, 2022. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on February 6, 1961, the son of William and Ledwena Smith.
Ryan graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1979. Following high school, he worked as an over the road trucker, dedicating over 35 years of his life.
Throughout the years, Ryan loved riding his Harley’s and sports cars, being with his dogs, and spending time with family and friends, eating and enjoying their time and memories together.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Chelsey (Mike) Knapp of Indiana, son Mitchell Smith of Iowa, 4 grandchildren, and 2 dogs (Auggie and Rudy); as well as 2 older brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ledwena Smith.
