Ruth "Toots" Sieck

(1940-2018)
FAYETTE — Ruth Marie “Toots” Sieck, 78, of Fayette, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
She was born March 4, 1940, at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, daughter of Herman and Melinda (Schlatter) Sieck, and was raised by her stepmother, Florence.
Ruth received her education in the West Central Schools. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette.
Survived by: a brother, Eugene (Doris) Sieck of Maynard; 11 nieces and nephews, Steve (Patty) Sieck of Denver, Colo., Kathy (Ed) Traeger of Readlyn, Donald Jr. (Shelly) Sieck and David Sieck, both of Fayette, Karen (Glen) McCort of Cedar Rapids, Susie (Mark) Caffrey of Minnetonka, Minn., Robbie (Faye) Sieck of Cedar Rapids, Jim (Dawn) Sieck of Waverly, Joel (Jennifer) Sieck of Maynard, Gary (Tammi) Fink of Maynard and Al (Roxanne) Fink of Randalia; 27 great-nieces and -nephews; 18 great-great-nieces and -nephews; and many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Vera, in infancy; a brother, Donald Sr.; stepmother, Florence; two great-nephews, Dylan McCort and Chase Haskins; and a great-great-nephew, Wyatt Lee Sieck.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Westgate, with burial at Hawkeye Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Tuesday at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or Maple Crest Manor, both in Fayette.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Ruth had a beautiful singing voice and loved music, playing cards, the chord organ, the Minnesota Twins and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed her years at Maple Crest Manor and the many friends she made there. Ruth enjoyed life, and the most important thing to her was her faith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.