(1929-2020)
WATERLOO -- Ruth Steinbronn, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Readlyn, died Sunday, March 15, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 17, 1929, in rural Sumner, daughter of Robert and Viola (Tietje) Judisch. She married Lester (Pete) Peters on April 25, 1948. They farmed in rural Tripoli for 34 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli. Lester died Oct. 27, 1981. Ruth worked for the Blumenhaus Floral and Gifts in Tripoli and several other floral shops in the area. She helped with the Tripoli parades and participated in the Tripoli Boosters variety show.
Ruth married Edwin Steinbronn on Sept. 12, 1987, and was a member of Klinger Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Readlyn. She was active in Ladies Aid, served on the Bremer County Dairy Board and was the Bremer County queen candidates' chaperone. She was past secretary of LWML zone. Edwin died July 1, 2004. She was chairperson of the Readlyn parade for many years, active in the community club, was the former queen mother of the Red Hat Gems group and voted the Readlyn Grump in 2002.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a daughter, Lois (Rick) Thacher of Readlyn; a son, Gene (Kathy) Peters of Tripoli; a son-in-law, John (Becky) Williams of Vinton; stepchildren, Mark Steinbronn, Jim Steinbronn, Jerald (Elaine) Steinbronn, Jeffrey (Meg) Steinbronn, and Sherri (Steve) Borglum; four grandchildren, Jeffrey (Monica) Neuendorf, Jill (Ben) Thrasher, Jena Jackson and Ben (Erin) Peters; 12 stepgrandchildren, Theresa Burmahl, Holly Reeves, Grant Steinbronn, Morgan Steinbronn, Jack Steinbronn, Daniel Steinbronn, Matt Steinbronn, Ariel Fialko, Ayla Fialko, Dena Williams, Steve Williams, Jonathan Williams; eight great-grandchildren, Britini Neuendorf, Brayden Neuendorf, Zachary Thrasher, Maxwell Thrasher, Carter Fecht, Evan Peters, Nolan Peters and Jacob Peters; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; eight stepgreat-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Miriam (Westendorf) Walker, Shirley (Lahmann) Shookman; a brother, David Judisch; sisters-in law, Joyce (Peters) Larsen, Dorothy (Boevers) Judisch, Gail (Haberkamp) Judisch, Maryls (Steinbronn) Bennett, Mary (Steinbronn) Hoppenworth, Ann (Bast) Steinbronn; and brothers-in-law, Dean Larsen, Orville Niemeyer and Russell Bennett.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Dorothy Gloede-Niemeyer; a brother, Lawrence Judisch; her husbands, Lester Peters and Edwin Steinbronn; a daughter, Judy Peters-Williams; and a stepson, Michael Steinbronn; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Mauer) Peters, Lucille (Peters) Matthias, and Linda (Steinbronn) Schneider; and brothers-in-law, Leslie Gloede, Oryln Westendorf, Arlin Matthias, Virgil Peters, Don Walker, Ron Shookman, Ervin Schneider and Rueben Steinbronn.
Services: Ruth's services will be private and there will be a private graveside service at Grace Lutheran Cemetery, rural Tripoli. There will be no public visitation. There will be a celebration of Ruth's life at at later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Care Initiatives Hospice, Waterloo or Immanuel Lutheran Klinger.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Edwin and Ruth enjoyed traveling together to Branson, Hawaii, Albuquerque, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Germany and Norway. Both were active in the Lauren Singers and Ruth served as past secretary for the Lauren Auxiliary of Decorah. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.