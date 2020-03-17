(1929-2020)

WATERLOO -- Ruth Steinbronn, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Readlyn, died Sunday, March 15, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 17, 1929, in rural Sumner, daughter of Robert and Viola (Tietje) Judisch. She married Lester (Pete) Peters on April 25, 1948. They farmed in rural Tripoli for 34 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli. Lester died Oct. 27, 1981. Ruth worked for the Blumenhaus Floral and Gifts in Tripoli and several other floral shops in the area. She helped with the Tripoli parades and participated in the Tripoli Boosters variety show.

Ruth married Edwin Steinbronn on Sept. 12, 1987, and was a member of Klinger Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Readlyn. She was active in Ladies Aid, served on the Bremer County Dairy Board and was the Bremer County queen candidates' chaperone. She was past secretary of LWML zone. Edwin died July 1, 2004. She was chairperson of the Readlyn parade for many years, active in the community club, was the former queen mother of the Red Hat Gems group and voted the Readlyn Grump in 2002.

