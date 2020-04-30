× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Ruth Peterson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, April 29, at Western Home Communities Windcove.

She was born July 8, 1932, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Bernard and Gladys (Kielty) Caley. She married James L. Peterson on Feb. 20, 1953, in the First Methodist Parsonage in Cedar Falls.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1950 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1971. She was an elementary school teacher at Irving Elementary in Waterloo for 23 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: her husband; four children, James C. (Ann) Peterson MD and Scott (Sandra) Peterson, both of Cedar Falls, Rebecca Ingle of Ottumwa, and Mark (Jill) Peterson of Sheffield; 12 grandchildren, Matthew Peterson, Randi (Duez) Henderson, Abbie (Jacob) Anderson, Ben (Emily) Peterson, Ellie (Matthew) Smith, Luke Peterson, Dwight J. (Izzy) Peterson, Samuel Peterson, Cody (Miranda) Ingle, Karolyn Ingle, Hallie (Jordan) Mueth, and Lindsey Peterson; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Roberts of Oregon.