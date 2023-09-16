Ruth Paterni

Ruth Paterni passed away on September 13, 2023, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center at the age of 93 years. A brief visitation will be held Monday, September 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wellsburg Reformed Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a burial at the church cemetery immediately following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Ruth Jane Frey was born on December 3, 1929, on a farm north of Wellsburg, Iowa. She was the second child born to John and Mary (Hahn) Frey. Ruth attended Pleasant Valley No. 2 school and graduated in the 8th grade. Ruth then helped others by cleaning houses. She also worked at the DeVries grocery store in Aplington.

On September 7, 1955, Ruth married Jake Paterni at the Evangelical United Brethren Parsonage in Ackley, Iowa. Their union was blessed with a set of twins, Royce and Rosella. Ruth was an active member of the Wellsburg Reformed Church for over 65 years and was a good and faithful servant. She was in Women's Bible Study, sang in the women's chorus, and volunteered at the Eldora Training School. She also was a member of Red Hats.

Ruth enjoyed many hobbies including quilting, gardening, fishing, and baking. She made the BEST homemade bread. She helped sort corn in the fall and enjoyed being outside. She also kept busy, going to grandchildren's activities and great-grandchild's school events. She liked to play cards and bingo with friends.

Ruth loved each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild dearly. She prayed for them all every day. She hoped and prayed that all of them would have the Lord in their lives.

Those left to honor her memory are son, Royce Paterni and his wife Marlene, daughter Rosella “Rosie” Van Hauen and her husband Dale; 5 grandchildren, Chad (Kris) Van Hauen, Tracie Van Hauen, Sara (Jarrod) Mastran, Michael Paterni, Brian (Cristina Yu) Paterni; great-grandson Caden Meester; 2 step-great-grandchildren Tyler and Jordan Moriarty; and sister Gladys Boomgarden.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jake, her parents, John and Mary Frey, brother Les Frey and his wife Lucile, brothers-in-law Arnold Bettenga and Martin Boomgarden, nephew Glenn Frey, and numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, and nephews.