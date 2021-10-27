August 11, 1926-October 20, 2021

REINBECK-Ruth Palmer of Reinbeck, Iowa passed on quietly with loving family and devoted staff by her side on October 20, 2021, at Parkview Nursing Home in Reinbeck, IA.

Marguerite Ruth McCaw was born on August 11, 1926, in Steamboat, Iowa to Dan and Marjorie (Ballou) McCaw. In her 95 years, Ruth lived in Steamboat Rock, Clarence, Perry, Reinbeck, Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa. She graduated from Clarence High School and attended Iowa State University. She married Donald Clair Bachman in Clarence 1947 and had four children.

Ruth volunteered her time and talents wherever she lived. She was a 4-H leader in Clarence, a member of Eastern Star, P.E.O. and the American Legion, and was very active in the United Methodist Church of each of her communities. Ruth also volunteered for many of her children’s activities, schools, and organization including Camp Fire girls, Girl and Boy Scouts leadership. She was also a talented seamstress. Ruth married Donald Murray Palmer of Reinbeck in 1970. Ruth and Don (“Arnie”, “Inky”) enjoyed many years of family, community life, and golfing, especially at Oak Leaf County Club which Don had helped begin. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling.

Ruth is survived by her children: Sherry (Beller) and husband, Ross of Ft. Collins, CO, Don Alan Bachman and wife Julie of Reinbeck, Jon Bachman and wife Kelly of Cedar Falls, and Debra Atkinson of Scottsdale, AZ and by her brother Eugene McCaw of Grinnell, IA. Her adoring family includes 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Reinbeck, IA located at 505 Spruce Street, Reinbeck, IA 50669. Public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed in Ruth’s name to her family which will later be designated to Reinbeck United Methodist Church or the Reinbeck Public Library. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. French Hand Funeral Chapel is caring for Ruth and her family.