REINBECK — Ruth Selma Paige, 87, of Reinbeck, died Feb. 2 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born May 17, 1931, in Aplington, daughter of Rudolph and Harmka (Mohlendorp) Lancelle. She married Lawrence A. Paige on June 15, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Ruth graduated from Aplington High School in 1948. She worked as a lunch lady for the Reinbeck Community Schools for many years.
Survived by: her children, Vicky (Steve) Arends of Cedar Falls, Barb (Rick) Storjohann of Norwalk, Jeff (Kai) Paige of Grand Island, Neb., Mike (Renee) Paige of Waterloo, Matt (Karla) Paige of Bondurant, and Tony (Amy) Paige of Yukon, Okla.; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents, husband, infant son Scott, four sisters, and three brothers.
Services: a private inurnment ceremony will be held at a later date. Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the G-R Comm School District, with “Lunch Acct-Ruth” in the memo line, to 300 Cedar St., Reinbeck 50669.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Ruth’s time was most enjoyed spending it with her family and friends. She was a die-hard Cubs fan and enjoyed reading in her spare time.
