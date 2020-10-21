October 2, 1942-October 18, 2020

Ruth Northness, 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She was born October 2, 1942, in New Hampton, daughter of Joseph A. and Bertha I. Christianson Samec. She graduated from New Hampton High School in 1961. Ruth worked at Falls Road Drug for many years, retiring in 1996. She married John Elroy Northness on January 6, 1964, in New Hampton.

Ruth is survived by: sons, John (Gail) and Jason (Lindsey)‚ both of Waterloo; a daughter, Julie (Jim) Romeo‚ Des Moines; 5 grandchildren, Steven (Crystal) Northness, Joshua (Ashley) Northness, Brennen Northness, Jayden Northness and Anna Romeo; 3 great-grandchildren, Finn Northness, Ethan Northness, and Jade Northness; sisters, Eleanor Wilkes‚ Waterloo and Hazel (Kenny) Hammell‚ Wapello; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and a brother, Richard Samec.

Services: 2:00 PM Friday, October 23, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, October 22, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com, for more.