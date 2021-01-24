May 14, 1920-January 19, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Ruth “Maye” Hamilton, 100, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 19th at Denver Sunset Home.

She was born May 14, 1920 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, daughter of Louis and Kathryn (Henry) Phelps. She married Walter Hamilton, he preceded her in death. Ruth worked at Allen Hospital as a dietary, retiring in 1992. She loved her 3 B’s. Bowling, Bingo, and Babysitting.

Survived by: two daughters: Janann Guzman of Waterloo, and Geri (Gail) Aikey of Charles City; two siblings: Norma Hundley of Cedar Falls, and Wayne Phelps of Mesa, AZ; a half-brother: George Grover of Waterloo; seven grandchildren: Wendy (Dan) Brace, Blane (Mary Pat) Brocka, Dustin ( Shannon) Brocka, Neal (Melinda) Aikey, Jason Aikey, Phil ( Sara) Aikey, and Lia Clausen; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a husband; a daughter: Darlyne Brocka; son-in-law, Willie Brocka; two brothers: Clifford and Verle Phelps; four sisters: Vera Mulkins, Cleo Johnson, Betty Jones, and Judy Moorman.

Ruth was raised under difficult conditions in the Great Depression, but she persevered and grew to be a strong and loving Mom, Grandma, and Friend. We will cherish our many memories.

Private family services will occur Friday January 22nd. Public graveside service will occur at Mt. Vernon Cemetery on Friday May 14th. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com