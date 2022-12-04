 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Margaret Keeling

March 24, 1938-November 30, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ruth Margaret Keeling, 84, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence under hospice care. She was born March 24, 1938 in Bradford, Iowa to Carrol and Mary (Hall) Baldwin. Ruth married Kenneth Keeling on June 25, 1960 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Kenneth died October 5, 1974 after 14 years together.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dellas, Steve, Geneva Abben and Linda (Scott) Hansen; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be from 1:00-5:00 PM on Monday, December 5 at the Park Road Inn in Waterloo.

