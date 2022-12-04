CEDAR FALLS-Ruth Margaret Keeling, 84, Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence under hospice care. She was born March 24, 1938 in Bradford, Iowa to Carrol and Mary (Hall) Baldwin. Ruth married Kenneth Keeling on June 25, 1960 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Kenneth died October 5, 1974 after 14 years together.