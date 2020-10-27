Ruth M. Weltzin

To Ruth, her family was everything and there was nothing that was more important. Ruth treasured her husband and daughters and loved her sons-in-law as her own. They lovingly called her “Grannie” and “Ruthie Baby”. Known to her grandchildren as “G-ma”, the love she had for them was unwavering. She absolutely adored her two new great-grandsons, Jack and Parker. Ruth was known for her many talents. She made the best chocolate chip cookies, and believed that cleanliness was a virtue. She enjoyed her circle of friends that to her were also family. Ruth will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by all who knew her.