Ruth M. Struckman

(1933-2020)

WAVERLY — Ruth Mary Struckman, 86, of Belton, Texas, formerly of Waverly and Denver, died Sunday, May 24, at Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation in Belton, Texas, of natural causes.

She was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Warren Township, rural Bremer County, to Ernest and Agnes (Lohmann) Rodemeyer. She married Robert Glen Struckman on Oct. 14, 1956, in Waverly. They had a son, Robert Lee. Ruth’s husband preceded her in death in 2012.

She worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo for more than 18 years, ending her career as a supervisor in the Dietary Department. She moved to Texas in 2013.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her father and mother.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Visitation is at 9:30 a.m. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the building at one time during the visitation. Social distancing will be required. If you are ill or would rather not attend due to COVID, condolences may be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, C/O Ruth Struckman family, P.O. Box 525, Denver, Iowa, 50622 or via e-mail to denver@kaisercorson.com. Private graveside services will be held following the funeral.

Ruth enjoyed traveling, entertaining family and friends in her home, and playing cards. But gardening was her true passion. While in Iowa she would maintain both a large flower and vegetable garden.

