March 18, 1932-December 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Ruth M. Prins, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home.

Ruth was born March 18, 1932, in Waterloo, to Henry and Ronetta Stromer Schroeder. She graduated from East High School in 1950.

She married C. Robert “Bob” Prins June 20, 1952, in Waterloo.

Following high school, Ruth worked as a secretary at Rath Packing Co. for 4 years and later Falls Road Drug for 25 years, retiring in 1992.

She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church. At one time, she was a member of the Republican Women of Black Hawk County. Ruth enjoyed playing Bridge, vegetable and flower gardening, canning and was an avid reader.

Ruth is survived by her husband Bob, Waterloo; daughters Sandra Jo (Michael) Sullivan, Waterloo and Carolyn K. (Bob) Dorr, Cedar Falls; daughter-in-law Patricia Prins, Colombia, South America; five grandchildren: Ann Sullivan-Ballard, Rob Sullivan, Michael Prins, David Prins, and Dana (Casey) Prins; great grandchildren Devyn and Dylan Prins; step grandson Ryan Haugen; and brother Dennis (Joan) Schroeder, Denver, CO.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, James R. and Lee A. Prins; grandson-in-law Lee Ballard; five sisters: Donna Schons, Delores Bowers, Janet Leckness, Lois Turner, and Alice Lichty; and three brothers: Larry, Stan and Clifford Schroeder.

The Prins family extends special thanks to Care Initiatives Hospice for their outstanding care given to Ruth.

Funeral Services: 11:30 AM, Friday, December 16 at Ascension Lutheran Church with visitation for one hour before services.

Cremation will follow services with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Ascension Lutheran Church radio service or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.