Ruth M. Kerns

(1924-2019)
FAIRBANK — Ruth Marie Kerns, 94, of Fairbank died Tuesday, July 2, at MercyOne Medical Center of Oelwein.
She was born Sept. 16, 1924, on the family farm east of Hazleton, daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Weber) Michels. Ruth graduated from Stanley School and then enrolled at Waterloo School of Beauty Culture in Waterloo. She was a beautician at Miller’s Beauty Shop in Oelwein, Eve’s Beauty Shop as well as a beauty shop that was located directly behind the barber shop on Main Street. Ruth also worked in the kitchen at Oelwein Care Center for a period of time. She married Robert Kerns on July 3, 1945, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hazleton.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: two daughters, Sharon (Jim) Menke of Cedar Rapids and Janet (Terry) McGrane of Fairbank; three sons, James (Judy) Kerns of Waterloo, Joseph (Mary Kay) Kerns of Johnston and Jerald (Sue) Kerns of Evansdale; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, John Michels, and her twin, Robert Michels; and three sisters, Christina Brady, Kathryn Miller and Mary Elizabeth Milbach along with their spouses.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, where there will be a parish rosary at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
Ruth loved celebrating family birthdays and she made sure they had a decorated cake to make the occasion special. Ruth kept her beautician skills sharp by giving family members perms and haircuts. She loved her flowers and mowing her yard. Ruth enjoyed playing cards and hosting family gatherings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.