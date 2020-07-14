Ruth L. McKone

A great lifetime passion of Ruth's was playing the piano. She started her own piano lesson studio teaching many students over the years. Ruth took great pride in her piano students and held recitals in her home and at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lawler. She also accompanied Turkey Valley High School instrumental and vocal students when competing in state contests. She was an avid follower of Turkey Valley sports and music activities. Ruth was very involved in the Lawler bridge club and loved to be with her friends for Ladies Day at the golf course, but most of all, Ruth loved to spend time with Jack. Jack and Ruth loved to travel and took many trips throughout the United States usually with their children. Later in life, they continued to travel including to Ireland, several parts of Europe and a winter home in Orange Beach, Alabama that she and Jack enjoyed for 20 years.