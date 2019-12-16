{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Krumlinde

(1920-2019)

CEDAR FALLS --- Ruth I. Krumlinde, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Dec. 13, at Western Home Communities Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls.

She was born Sept. 28, 1920, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Harry and Sara (Jeffers) Vaughn. Ruth married Kenneth Krumlinde on Aug. 25, 1940, in Janesville. He died June 19, 1981.

Ruth graduated from Janesville High School and retired in 1982 as a cafeteria manager with the Cedar Falls School System after 21 years of service.

Survivors: a son, Dennis (Georganna) Krumlinde, of Wentzville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Rob (Sue) Krumlinde of Panama City, Fla., and Lisa Krumlinde of Osage Beach, Mo.; and a sister, Helen Svien of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and five sisters, Dorothy Corwin, Grace Mills, Alice Roever, Harriet Koester and Betty Beaudoin.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Memorials: to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

