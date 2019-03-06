Try 3 months for $3
(1936-2019)

WATERLOO — Ruth Jergens, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 5, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born June 17, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Fred W. and Bertha Augusta (Siellof) Klemz. She married Elmer Everett Jergens on June 15, 1957, in Waterloo; he died Aug. 10, 2011.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1954. Ruth worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and later worked at Walmart for 10 years, retiring in 2007.

Survived by: four children, Rebecca (Mark) McCann of Jackson‚ Minn., Kevin (Kris) Jergens of Becker‚ Minn., Steven (Carla) Jergens and Cynthia (Danny) Wyatt, both of Hendersonville‚ Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a brother, Richard Klemz; four sisters, Alice Albrecht, Mabel Rust, Norine Venter and Fern Buffington.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Kearns Funeral Service, and one hour before services Friday.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo 50704.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

Celebrate
the life of: Ruth Jergens
