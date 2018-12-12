Try 1 month for 99¢
Jean Wellman

(1934-2018)

TRAER — Ruth Jean Wellman, 84, of Traer, died at home Friday, Dec. 7, of cancer.

She was born Oct. 22, 1934, at the family home in Traer, daughter of William and Cleo (Powell) Alcorn. She married Rayfield Wellman on Jan. 22, 1958, at United Presbyterian Church, Traer.

She graduated from Traer High School in 1952 and went on to attend business college in Omaha, Neb. Over the years, Jean was employed at the U.S. Navy Department in Washington, D.C., Rath Packing Co., John Deere Employees Credit Union and the University of Northern Iowa. She retired from UNI in 2000.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Kathleen Geater (Kay) of Columbia, Tenn., and Suzanne (Gene) Alberts of Onalaska, Wis.; her grandchildren, Matt (Tiffany) Geater, Jody (Perry) Kyles, Greg (Jamie) Geater and Nathan Alberts; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard Alcorn of Traer; a sister, Marlys (Max) Dietze of Georgetown, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, James Wellman.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery, Traer. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Traer Public Library.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Jean was very proud of her Irish heritage and made 14 trips to Ireland. She enjoyed reading, dancing, listening to music, traveling to see a lot of the country and world and spending time with her friends at her clubs, organizations and church. She also enjoyed her beloved cat, Bailey.

