Ruth J. "Ruthie" Humphrey

WATERLOO — Ruth Jean “Ruthie” Humphrey, 65, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 11, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center of natural causes.

She was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Marianna, Ark., to Jessie Mae Walker and Haywood Jones Sr. She was married to James Humphrey Sr. and they later divorced.

Ruthie was employed by the Waterloo School District for many years as a teacher’s aide and librarian. She attended Faith Temple Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, James (Charlene) Humphrey Jr. of Waterloo and Jessie Ramon Harper of North Liberty; five grandchildren; eight brothers, Ralph (Debra) Jones of Las Vegas, Donald and Haywood Jones Jr., both of Detroit, Derrick (Emily) Jones of Parkville, Md., Eric (Sandra) Jones of Forrest City, Ark., Earl (Gloria) Jones, Willie Mack (Sharon) Jones and Marshall (Lillie) Jones, all of Marianna, Ark.; four sisters, Mattie Mae Walker of Waterloo, Mary Allen Jones of Little Rock, Ark., and Cleatrice (Charlie) Smith and Christine Jones, both of Marianna; and many relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, J. T. Tinney; a grandson, Julius James Humphrey; and a brother-in-law, Ocie Walker.

Services: noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cathedral of Faith Southern Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before services, followed by cremation committal. Greer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Mattie Walker at 3837 Paige Drive, Apt. 4, where they will receive family and friends.

