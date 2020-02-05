Ruth J. Miller

(1917-2020)

NEW HAMPTON -- Ruth Josephine Miller, 102, of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Oct. 16, 1917, the daughter of Frank and Abbie (Croot) Hayes in Hardin County. She married Frank Way in 1939; Frank was killed in the Battle of the Bulge. She married Leslie Miller in 1955; he preceded her in death in 2014.

Ruth was a graduate of New Hartford High School and then worked at various nursing homes and helped care for children in her home. Ruth remained on the farm until the age of 99, only moving to the nursing home recently.

Survived by: her son, Ron (Debbee) Way of Dunkerton; her granddaughter, Dr. Stephanie (Dan) White of Madrid, Iowa; grandson, Clark (Renee) Way of Des Moines; two great-grandchildren, Keenan and Marshall; her siblings, Lou (Sandy) Mazzu, Larry (Candy) Hayes, and Audrey Brinker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands, Frank and Leslie; and her siblings, Katherine, Bob, Mary, Marjorie, and Claude.