Ruth Hovelson

(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Ruth Vial Hovelson, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 9, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites from complications of Parkinson’s Disease and a fractured hip.
She was born Dec. 23, 1934, in rural Laurens, daughter of Ralph and Flora (Leith) Vial. She married John “Jack” Hovelson on July 29, 1956, in Laurens.
She graduated from Laurens High School in 1952 and received her two-year elementary teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She taught fifth and sixth grades in the Alta, Iowa, and at Orange Township elementary schools, and was later an Avon representative. She was past president of the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, and received the Mayor’s Volunteer Award in 1995 for her service in the Cedar Falls community. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Holly (Don) Smith of Powhatan, Va., and Lisa Richards of Surprise, Ariz.; three granddaughters, Meghan Resler of Baltimore, Md., Kalene (Barrett) Resler of Washington, D.C., and Lexi Richards of Surprise; a brother, Robert (Donna) Vial of Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Lynne (Jim) Willey of The Woodlands, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Howard Vial; and two nieces.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club or the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Ruth was active as a member and volunteer in several organizations, including the Sartori Hospital Auxiliary, 19th Center Club, PEO Chapter OV, First United Methodist Church, Church Women United and the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
