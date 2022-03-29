CEDAR FALLS-Ruth (Hetrick) Watts, 75, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Readlyn, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born June 8, 1946, in George, daughter of Albert and Frieda B. (Lamfers) Hetrick. On March 27, 1965, she married Howell “Roy” Watts at Saratoga Presbyterian Church, Saratoga. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1964, attended Rochester Junior College and later graduated from University of Northern Iowa in 1988 with honors, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education with an emphasis in Social Studies. Ruth was employed at Blue Star Foods in Council Bluffs and Powers Manufacturing in Waterloo. In 1972, she began working for the Waterloo Community School District where she was a teacher’s associate and later worked at the Administration Building until her retirement in 2010. She enjoyed her family, friends, traveling, crafting, reading and learning.