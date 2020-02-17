Ruth A. Grimes, 89, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living Center, Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration-of-life visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Moline or to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Grimes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.