Ruth A. Grimes, 89, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living Center, Rock Island.

A celebration-of-life visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Moline or to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Grimes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

