Ruth Finck Schabacker

WAVERLY -- Ruth Marie (Finck) Schabacker, 97, of Waverly, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Shell Rock Care Center.
She was born on May 20, 1922, the youngest daughter of William and Anna M. (Hahn) Finck in Putnam township in Fayette County. She married William G. Schabacker on May 11, 1996, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurora. He preceded her in death.
Ruth attended the Aurora public school, graduating in 1940, and earned a degree in elementary education at Wartburg College in Waverly in 1942. She then started her 42-year career in education, teaching until 1984. She taught in Dundee, Union, and Shell Rock and retired from the Waverly-Shell Rock schools after teaching fourth grade in Shell Rock for 38 years.
Ruth volunteered at the Bartels Lutheran Home with the Sunday worship services by providing the special music and was recognized in 1993, with a pin for her time of volunteering.
Survived by: her six nieces and nephews, John (Janet) Boyens of Bettendorf, Joyce Schuldt of Winthrop, Thelma Franks of Manchester, Willis Boyens of Lamont, Grace Munson of Manchester and Helen Milligan of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Esther and Raymond Boyens; two nieces, Alice Boyens and Mary Shannon; and her dear friend, Merlin McFarland.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, with burial in Madison Cemetery, rural Aurora. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be given to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.
Throughout her growing up years, she was very active in Lutheran league and held various offices. Church was a very important part of her life; helping her parents with the custodial duties as well as other church activities. She also enjoyed raising gladiolas and would share them for Sunday services at Bartels.
