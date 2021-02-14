Ruth Ellen (Daily) Beck

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel in Eagle Center, with burial in the church cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Ruth married the love of her life Donald Beck on October 2, 1954. That decision marked a major lifestyle change from city girl to farm wife. She embraced all that rural living had to offer, became a spokesperson for agriculture and taught popular classes in the art of baking bread. She and Don farmed in rural Buckingham until Don’s death in June 2010. The Becks were known for their farmer’s market success. Their on-farm commercial kitchen supported a thriving bakery and catering businesses and on-site baking classes; these enterprises provided youth employment for grandchildren and neighbors, plus dozens of part-time seasonal employees over the years. Ruth was also well known for her piano playing. She provided music for Sunday Mass, funerals, weddings, school music contests, events at Brown’s Heritage Farm of Hudson, senior living communities and local fundraising events. She had many piano students over the years.