October 9, 1934—February 12, 2021
Ruth Ellen (Daily) Beck of Friendship Village, formerly of rural Buckingham, died Friday, Feb. 12 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, surrounded by her family.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel in Eagle Center, with burial in the church cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Ruth was born October 9, 1934, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Robert and Roberta Heinz Daily. She grew up in Waterloo and attended Our Lady of Victory Academy, Clarke College and Iowa State University and was employed as a hospital laboratory histologist.
Ruth married the love of her life Donald Beck on October 2, 1954. That decision marked a major lifestyle change from city girl to farm wife. She embraced all that rural living had to offer, became a spokesperson for agriculture and taught popular classes in the art of baking bread. She and Don farmed in rural Buckingham until Don’s death in June 2010. The Becks were known for their farmer’s market success. Their on-farm commercial kitchen supported a thriving bakery and catering businesses and on-site baking classes; these enterprises provided youth employment for grandchildren and neighbors, plus dozens of part-time seasonal employees over the years. Ruth was also well known for her piano playing. She provided music for Sunday Mass, funerals, weddings, school music contests, events at Brown’s Heritage Farm of Hudson, senior living communities and local fundraising events. She had many piano students over the years.
Ruth loved being a mother. She and Don raised seven children, all college graduates. They stayed engaged in their children’s lives as 4-H club leaders, religious education instructors, FFA award sponsors and task-masters in the household and around the farm. The Becks worked hard and took family vacations each summer after the 4-H Fair. Once the kids outgrew a single vehicle for vacation travel, the family maintained a cabin at Lake Delhi where kids and grandchildren enjoyed swimming, fishing, and water skiing. Don and Ruth were active foster parents once their children were raised.
Ruth shared her insights and leadership with Waterloo Junior Women’s Club, local and state Porkettes, National Cattle Congress, St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Hawkeye Community College and The Des Moines Register. She had many happy memories of judging in the Iowa State Fair Foods Division. Ruth earned statewide recognition as an Iowa Honorary 4-H Member, and as an Iowa Master Farm Homemaker.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, infant brother William Edward, husband Don, daughter-in-law Jane Mummelthie Beck, brother Jack, and sister-in-law Rose Keese.
She is survived by her sister Marilyn (James) Strubel, brother-in-law Jim Keese, sister-in-law Maxine Daily and 6 nieces and 5 nephews.
She is also survived by all seven of her children: Dan of Hills, Louis (Pat) of Buckingham, Mary Ann (Bob) Wagner of West Des Moines, Wayne (Patti) of Blue Grass, Alan (Lisa) of Austin, Texas, Sara (Gary) Hendrzak of Orlando, Fla., and Lowell (Stephanie) of McAllen, Texas. There are 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Black Hawk County 4-H & FFA Fair Foundation, & Iowa State Fair Foundation — “She loved the State Fair and it loved her back”
