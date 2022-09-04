CIDAR FALLS-Ruth Elaine Van Gelder, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa. She was born May 27, 1951 in Ottumwa, Iowa, where she attended high school before moving to Grundy Center, Iowa. Ruth graduated from Grundy Center High School and Keypunch School in Ottumwa. She married Doug Van Gelder on July 25, 1970 in Grundy Center. Ruth worked at Mid Equipment Corp. in Grundy Center and later graduated from Hawkeye Community College with a nursing degree. She worked as an Office Manager and Director of Nursing at many nursing facilities in the area. Ruth and Doug owned and operated the Spruce Motel in Grundy Center from 1975-1986. Towards the end of her career, she was involved with the WIC Program (Women, Infants and Children), a supplemental nutrition program designed to safeguard the health of vulnerable families. Ruth enjoyed cooking, wrestling and being an “outstanding grandmother”.