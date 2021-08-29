May 18, 1931-August 25, 2021
DES MOINES-Ruth E. White, 90, of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Wesley Acres of WesleyLife Communities in Des Moines.
She was born May 18, 1931 on the family farm in Bennington Township, rural Dunkerton, IA, the third child of six of Wilhelm Otto and Mabel E. (Bartels) Mixdorf.
Ruth graduated from Waterloo West High in 1949, and then attended Wartburg College one year before obtaining her elementary teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1952.
After first meeting on a blind date, Ruth married Frederick G. “Fred” White June 28, 1953 at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo; he preceded her in death July 25, 2018.
Ruth grew up in Waterloo. She enjoyed her friends, harmonizing with her sisters as an alto, babysitting and playing with her little brother, “Buddy,” and later participating in Luther League and going to church camp at Clear Lake.
Ruth sang with the Castle Singers at Wartburg. She transferred to Iowa State Teachers College to concentrate on elementary teaching. Ruth had always wanted to be a second grade teacher.
Ruth taught second grade at Geneseo Community School District. She left teaching after two years to raise her daughters. Her second graders were very special to her. She loved teaching handwriting, reading, and children’s literature. She felt blessed to have a lifelong friendship with a former second grade student, Charlotte (Hill) Brenning.
Ruth was a former member of First Lutheran Church, Trinity American Lutheran Church, and Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
In high school, Ruth acted in plays, and won Best Actress at the state high school drama competition for her portrayal of a kid on a picnic when ants invaded the picnic in “Antic Spring.”
She did not have time for acting once she started working during high school in the women’s sportswear department at Black’s Department Store in Waterloo. She continued working at Black’s during college years, paying for college.
Ruth had a special talent and eye for style, clothing, fit, design, and colors, and enjoyed assisting customers in finding the perfect outfit, and mixing and matching sportswear. She often assisted men looking for outfits to buy for their wives. Black’s wanted her to stay on and become a buyer, which would have involved buying trips to New York, but Ruth wanted to be a second grade teacher so pursued her teaching degree.
Ruth exercised her talent for clothing and style not only in choosing her own clothes, but in outfitting her two girls and assisting in choosing the appropriate attire for Fred, a lawyer, daily. When her daughters Sue Ellen and Lu Ann were young, she sewed many matching outfits for them. She made curtains for their room. She had a gift and eye for detail; she could remember what she and others wore for an event decades later. Even in her later years, she would watch the news with her home aide and critique the outfits the newscasters, both men and women, would wear.
Ruth was devoted to her family and her focus was taking care of them. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout Leader, Women’s Circle member, and host for many a family party, gathering, dinner, or birthday party or young teen party. She enjoyed musicals and movies. She enjoyed traveling with her family, but traveling was limited as she cared for Sue Ellen and her husband due to health issues over the years.
Ruth was caring and looked after others. She helped Fred’s aunt, his parents and grandma, and washed shirts for her brother-in-law John and cleaned his apartment when he was a bachelor, and helped brother-in-law Dick over the years, including washing his clothes. She also volunteered for the local Democratic Party in younger years. She loved to teach. She taught her daughters to write, spell, cook, bake, sew, drive, iron, and how to dress. She actually made green eggs and ham, in honor of the Dr. Seuss book, for her family when the girls were young. Even while in assisted living, she showed a non-native aide how to print the alphabet with capital and small letters. She encouraged parents to read to their children. She was known for being kind and sweet, and for her smile and wink. She had a mind of her own, and a determination and faith that saw her through many tough times.
Ruth lived in Waterloo her entire life until she moved to Wesley Acres in Des Moines in 2019 to be closer to Lu Ann after Fred died.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lu Ann (Barry Russell) of Johnston; a brother, Franklin (Carol) Mixdorf of New Glarus, WI; a brother-in-law, Marino Melsted of Sioux Falls, SD; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sue Ellen White; a brother, William Mixdorf; and three sisters, Mary Lou Blobaum, Margaret Swanson, and Marlys Melsted.
The family thanks nephew Richard Mixdorf and niece Pat Bitel for their care for Ruth and Fred in their later years in Waterloo. Special thanks to the aides, nurses, and staff of Wesley Acres, Wesley Home, and Wesley Hospice in Des Moines, for their care and kindness.
Services will be 11 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Tuesday, August 31 at Locke Funeral Home. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Iowa Legal Aid Foundation, Salvation Army, or Waterloo Public Library. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
