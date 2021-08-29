Ruth E. White

Ruth was devoted to her family and her focus was taking care of them. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout Leader, Women’s Circle member, and host for many a family party, gathering, dinner, or birthday party or young teen party. She enjoyed musicals and movies. She enjoyed traveling with her family, but traveling was limited as she cared for Sue Ellen and her husband due to health issues over the years.

Ruth was caring and looked after others. She helped Fred’s aunt, his parents and grandma, and washed shirts for her brother-in-law John and cleaned his apartment when he was a bachelor, and helped brother-in-law Dick over the years, including washing his clothes. She also volunteered for the local Democratic Party in younger years. She loved to teach. She taught her daughters to write, spell, cook, bake, sew, drive, iron, and how to dress. She actually made green eggs and ham, in honor of the Dr. Seuss book, for her family when the girls were young. Even while in assisted living, she showed a non-native aide how to print the alphabet with capital and small letters. She encouraged parents to read to their children. She was known for being kind and sweet, and for her smile and wink. She had a mind of her own, and a determination and faith that saw her through many tough times.