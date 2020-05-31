Ruth E. Leerhoff
(1929-2020)

Ruth E. Leerhoff, 90, daughter of Heiko and Bernice (Hook), born 10-28-1929 in Butler County, Allison, Iowa, passed into the presence of her Lord on May 18, 2020. Graduated from Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, Iowa and later with a Master’s Degree from the University of Colorado in Denver. Tenured and respected Head Librarian at San Diego State University, 1964-1992, she curated the Special Collections University Archives. Proceeded in death by her parents. Survived by her brother, Robert; three nieces Susan (Rick) Hemb, Cindy (Bob) Salstone, Sharon (Joel) Aguilar; nephew John (Sandy) Leerhoff; three great nieces Crystal (Trey) Hemb Hodges, Alexandra (Matt) Leerhoff Green, Savannah Aguilar; four great nephews Joshua, Justin and Jenkin Leerhoff and Solomon Aguilar.

