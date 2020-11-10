November 10, 1941-November 6, 2020
WATERLOO – Ruth E. Carnes, 79, of Waterloo, died Friday, November 6, at the Western Home Communities Martin Center.
She was born November 10, 1941 in Waterloo, daughter of William and Phyllis Saunders Crow. She married James G. Carnes on July 2, 1960 in Waterloo. He died October 27, 2012.
Ruth was employed with Family Management, Iowa Public Employees Credit Union and American Color Imagining until retirement.
Survivors include: three sons, Mike (Leigh Anne) Carnes of St. Peters, Missouri, Brian (Becki) Carnes and Scott (Connie Peirce) Carnes, both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and two sisters, Hazel (Jerry) Carnes of Waterloo and Margaret Bettis of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Wayne and Bill Crow; and two sisters, Ella Mae Timion and Norma Gerholdt.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to service time on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimers Association.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
