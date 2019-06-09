(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Ruth E. Bockes, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 5, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born on July 18, 1928, in Waterloo, the daughter of Bernhard and Carolina (Weidman) Mixdorf. On June 15, 1949, she married Stanley L. Bockes at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Ruth graduated from Dunkerton High School. She worked at Rath Packing prior to getting married and was a stay-at-home mom when they had children. She also worked at the Waterloo Register and retired from Professional Office Services.
She was a longtime member of Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Survived by: a son, Larry (Jean) Bockes of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jana (Wayne) Anderson of Lancaster, Calif., and Marcia (Steve) Cutsforth of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Seth (Cara) Bockes of Ankeny, Meghan (Ryan) Sullivan, Ryan (Heather) Bockes, Nicole (Jeremy) Reese and Allison Cutsforth, all of Cedar Falls, and Bryan (Renae) Anderson and Krista (Jason) Raedke, both of California; 14 great-grandchildren, Landen Sullivan, Skylar Sullivan, Brynn Sullivan, Nora Bockes, Jake Bockes, Charlee Bockes, Nolan Reese, Parker Chamberlin, Brooks Reese, Baby Girl Reese, Andrea Anderson, Jonathan Anderson, Danica Anderson and Wesley Anderson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mason Anderson, Bentley Anderson and Ashland Sherwood.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Martin Mixdorf and Rueben Mixdorf; a sister-in-law, Irene Mixdorf; and two brothers-in-law, Lester Knief and Marvin Widdle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 Monday, June 10, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo,
Memorials: may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice or NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
