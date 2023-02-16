June 18, 1961—February 5, 2023

Ruth Dean McGee, 61, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa passed away peacefully Sunday, February 5, 2023, at ProMedica Health Care in Davenport, Iowa, her family by her side.

Ruth was born June 18, 1961, in Durant, Mississippi, daughter of Rev. Ernest and Pearlie Mae McGee, Sr. She accepted Christ at an early age at Old Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, later joining Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church.

Ruth graduated from Lexington Attendance Center in 1979. She enrolled in Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi but her studies were abrupted in 1980 when she relocated to Waterloo to care for her sister Earnestine’s two-week old baby, Pertina.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories: five brothers, Fred Earl, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Ernest Jr. (JoAnne), West, Mississippi, James Westly, John Henry (Allice), Memphis, Tennessee and Calvin (Kimberly), Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters, Elder Dorothy Burden and Elder Earnestine Meakins of Lynwood, Illinois and Mrs. Esther (Colereginald) Patton, Lexington, Mississippi; her baby, Pertina Johnson, Davenport; four godchildren, DeAnne (Summer Bunny) Hodges, Kosciusko, Mississippi, Sabrina Lee, Waterloo, Dallas Brown, Kodiak, Arkansas, and Dariyelle (Moon-Cat) Garrels, Davenport; her namesake; Roderick Dean, Fredericksburg, Virginia; two aunts, Geneva Chew, Chicago, Illinois and JoAnne Salis, Rock Island, Illinois; and a host of nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers-in-law, Carl Meakins and Rev. Henry Burden; two nephews, DeMarcus Sanders and Calvion McGee; niece, K’imani McGee; and great-nephew, Jaylen Perteet, Jr.

Services will be at noon on Saturday at Resurrection Baptist Church, 738 April Street, Waterloo with burial in Old Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Durant, Mississippi. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 5-7 pm and on Saturday one hour before service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.