Ruth Bowers

(1921-2020)

WATERLOO -- Ruth Condit Bowers, 98, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home due to complications from a fall.

She was born May 6, 1921, in Springville, daughter of Robert B. and Inez M. Merritt Condit. Ruth graduated in 1938 from Viola High School in Viola. She married Delman Bowers on May 31, 1941, in Junction City, Kan.; he died March 18, 1997.

She worked at National Cattle Congress before and during the show in the horse department office for 16 years, at Professional Management Midwest for 14 years during tax season, and City Directory for many years.

Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Cornbelt Walking Horse Association, and volunteered at Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging for 12 years, leaving in 2011. She received the Governor's Volunteer Award in 2001. She was active in 4-H.

Survivors: two sons, Bruce (Cathy) Bowers of Waterloo and Rick (Kirstan) Condit of Marshalltown; a daughter, Sue (Ed) Halvorson of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Carol) Condit of Waterloo; and a sister, Norma Carter of Philadelphia, Pa.