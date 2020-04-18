Ruth Bowers
0 entries

Ruth Bowers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Bowers

Ruth Bowers

(1921-2020)

WATERLOO -- Ruth Condit Bowers, 98, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home due to complications from a fall.

She was born May 6, 1921, in Springville, daughter of Robert B. and Inez M. Merritt Condit. Ruth graduated in 1938 from Viola High School in Viola. She married Delman Bowers on May 31, 1941, in Junction City, Kan.; he died March 18, 1997.

She worked at National Cattle Congress before and during the show in the horse department office for 16 years, at Professional Management Midwest for 14 years during tax season, and City Directory for many years.

Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Cornbelt Walking Horse Association, and volunteered at Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging for 12 years, leaving in 2011. She received the Governor's Volunteer Award in 2001. She was active in 4-H.

Survivors: two sons, Bruce (Cathy) Bowers of Waterloo and Rick (Kirstan) Condit of Marshalltown; a daughter, Sue (Ed) Halvorson of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Carol) Condit of Waterloo; and a sister, Norma Carter of Philadelphia, Pa.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Sandra Joens; a grandson, Bryan Joens; two brothers, Kenneth and Donald Condit; and two sisters, Florence Brooks and Byrdena Taylor.

Services: Private family services will place at Locke Funeral Home with burial Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials: to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

She enjoyed sewing and gardening, and following her children and Del to all their horse shows and to Del's many political activities.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Bowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News