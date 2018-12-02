(1945-2018)
WATERLOO — Ruth Bergstrom, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Carlisle, Pa., daughter of Paul and Mary Wallace Morgan. She married Arlan A. Bergstrom on Feb. 6, 1965, in Waterloo; he died Dec. 24, 1991.
Ruth graduated from Waterloo West High, then attended Pitzi’s Beauty School. She worked at the Clerk of Courts, Recorder’s Office, and wrote warrants for the judge in Black Hawk County. She went to Des Moines to learn about “Rocket Docket” and brought that information back.
Survived by: three sons, John (Kathy) Bergstrom of Mount Dora, Fla., Nick (Jackie) Bergstrom of Waterloo , and Brent (Kristin Britt) Bergstrom of Aurora, Colo.; two daughters, Suzanne (Randy) Thome and Jennifer (Ryan Quail) McDaniel, both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a brother, Paul Morgan; and a sister, Cindy Bird.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Ruth loved watching Investigation Discovery Channel and her favorite show was Cops. She had a fantastic personality, and loved everybody, including her Yorkie. She enjoyed going to Minnesota for fishing trips with Arlan and the kids and being on her computer playing games.
