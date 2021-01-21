October 5, 1924-January 18, 2021

Jesup—Ruth Arlene Strauel, 96 years old of Jesup, IA, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. Burial will be in the church cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed from the church website. Visitation will begin with a 4:00 p.m., Catholic Daughters Rosary and conclude with a 6:00 p.m., Vigil service, Friday, January 22, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup or the Bosco System in Gilbertville.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.