October 5, 1924-January 18, 2021
Jesup—Ruth Arlene Strauel, 96 years old of Jesup, IA, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. Burial will be in the church cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed from the church website. Visitation will begin with a 4:00 p.m., Catholic Daughters Rosary and conclude with a 6:00 p.m., Vigil service, Friday, January 22, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup or the Bosco System in Gilbertville. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Ruth was born October 5, 1924, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of William Bernard Schares and Fannie (Golinvaux) Schares. She attended Immaculate Conception and St. Mary’s schools, and before her marriage, worked as an inspector at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. On October 11, 1944, she was united in marriage to Daniel Albert Strauel in Waterloo. Ruth worked with her husband in the family farm operations and together they raised six children. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and a longtime member of Catholic Daughters of America.
Ruth is survived by four daughters; Rosemary Guehrn of Cedar Rapids, IA, Donna Sweeney of Malvern, PA, Margaret “Peggy” (Dennis) Schares of Cummings, GA, Mary Pat Moore of Reinbeck, IA; two sons, Robert “Bob” (Kathleen) Strauel of Jesup and Donald “Donny” Strauel of Jesup; also, 8 grandchildren; and two great granddaughters. In addition to her husband Dan, who died in 2007, her parents; three sisters, Genevieve Weber, Connie McGrane and Augusta Olinger; and three brothers, Paul Schares, Francis Schares and Jim Schares, preceded her in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.