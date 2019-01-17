(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Ruth Anne Leymaster, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Western Home Communities Nation Cottage.
She was born June 4, 1926, in Stockham, Neb., daughter of Austin and Annie (Hartnell) Medaris. She married Homer N. Leymaster on June 11, 1947, in Aurora, Neb.
Ruth attended country grade school, Aurora High School, and the University of Nebraska, graduating with a B.S. in food and nutrition. After raising her family, she worked as a Realtor at the Peterson Agency for 13 years, retiring in 1984.
She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter R and First United Methodist Church, both in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Bruce Leymaster of Upton, Mass., Sherry (James) Buhrmann of Gretna, Neb., and Ted (Cheryl) Leymaster of Jesup; three grandchildren, Kara (Randy) Steffen, Nick (Joni) Leymaster and Lee Buhrmann; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alex, Max, Sophia, Henry, Timothy, Lucas and Neil Steffen, Kale, Brady and Zac Leymaster.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Maurice Medaris; a great-granddaughter, Justina Steffen; and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Leymaster.
Private graveside services: will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls, in the spring. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Western Home Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Ruth would say, “I had a great wonderful life.”
