September 6, 1936-February 15, 2021
Ruth Anna Maughan, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Ruth was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Iowa City, the daughter of John and Minnie Witthoft. She attended country schools and graduated from Washington High School in 1954. An R.N., she graduated from Mercy School of Nursing, Iowa City in 1957. On June 22, 1958, Ruth married Dr. John Francis Maughan at the Presbyterian Church, Washington, Iowa – a marriage of 62 years.
Ruth worked as a nurse at Methodist Hospital, Des Moines in 1958 and 1959 while John interned at Broadlawns Hospital. She then worked as the office nurse in John’s first practice in Baxter, Iowa.
Ruth and John raised three children. She was mom to their son John II and twin daughters Laura and Linda, and her greatest joy was her family.
Ruth loved music. She frequently played the piano and organ, and occasionally the accordion. Deeply interested in electronics and technology, she enjoyed being among the first to try the latest computing and gaming devices – often even ahead of her grandsons.
Long-time members of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, Ruth and John enjoyed after-church Sunday brunch with several Nazareth couples, including many they’d traveled with on international church trips. Ruth also enjoyed monthly “Brunch Bunch” gatherings with the ladies of the group.
Ruth is survived by her husband John; son John (Diane) Maughan II; daughters Laura (Monte) Bowden and Linda Maughan; grandsons Nick (Natasha Canada) Maughan, Christopher (Marci) Bowden, Reed (EmaLea) Bowden, Michael (Megan) Bowden, Braden (Kayla) Bowden; great-granddaughters Destiny and Willow Maughan and Wrenley Bowden; brother Eldon Witthoft; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Clarence and Leonard; and grandson Matthew John Maughan.
Visitation is at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service at Dahl—Van Hove—Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, Pastor Christopher Bowden officiating, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Memorial gifts will support Christian Crusaders, Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc. and Fresh Wind Worship at Western Home Communities.
