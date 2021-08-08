Ruth Ann (Weiss) Bern Gooden

History was one of her passions and she loved antiques and restoring them. For many years, she and Sam helped with the Annual Pioneer Craft Fair, Morrison, IA, demonstrating many crafts such as churning butter, cooking stew over an open fire, and making rugs on the loom. Ruth Ann was an avid reader. If there was something new or she didn't understand she read about it. She also loved music and was a very good pianist. Ruth Ann was a member of PEO, Northeast Iowa Spinners and Weavers Guild, the Dike Yesterday Antique Club, the Audubon Society (which included a life-long list of identified birds and their songs), and Dike United Methodist Church. She was involved in 4-H supporting her sons with their many fair projects and as leader for the girl's club, including the years that Kathryn was involved.