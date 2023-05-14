November 26, 1937-May 10, 2023

Ruth Ann Oliver was born November 26, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa; the daughter of William and Esther (Howard) Miller. She graduated from Waterloo East High School. Ruth married Harold Oliver on August 23, 1956. She was a homemaker and worked at Lederman’s Clothing Store for many years. Ruth enjoyed bingo, bowling, fishing, dogs and animals in general. She loved being with her family and loved watching her grandkids.

Ruth passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Stacey Oliver; a son-in-law, Jeff Dotson, a brother, Richard Miller and a sister, Billie Jean Johnson. Ruth is survived by two sons, Harold (Glenda) Oliver of Independence and Jimmy (Marvolene) Oliver of Evansdale; four daughters, Pamela Andersen of Waterloo, Teresa (Brian) Thompson of Waterloo, Patricia (James) Dotson-Junkman of Cedar Falls and Rhonda Wirtz of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Miller of Arizona and Bob (Peggy) Miller of Marion and two sisters, Betty Peterson of Waterloo and Mary Kay (Dallas) Harken of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Waterloo Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoods.com