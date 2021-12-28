January 20, 1957-December 23, 2021
WATERLOO-Ruth Ann Miller Berry, 64, of Waterloo died Thursday December 23, of natural causes.
Ruth Ann was born January 20, 1957, daughter of Howard and Grace Goodin Miller. Ruth was adopted by Howard and Grace after the death of her biological mother, Lottie Bergmier Quail Pitts, in 1959. She graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1975. She was united in marriage to Henry Berry at the Salvation Army Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband of 42 years; six brothers, John (lrene) Quail, Edward (Sharon) Quail, Robert “Jack” (Patti) Quail, Ronald “Mike” Quail, William (Jody) Brackin, Terry (Deb) Cantwell; One sister, Gloria (Jack) Hockey.
Proceeded in death by: Her parents, and a sister Debra Kay Brackin Hogan.
Services: Will be held at the Linden United Methodist Church (301 Butler Ave) in Waterloo on December 30, at 1 with Pastor Sharon Dix officiating with a fellowship following the service. Masks are required.
