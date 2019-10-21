(1947-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Ruth Ann Dunlap, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 19, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born June 16, 1947, in New Hampton, daughter of Merle and Lorraine Kruger. She married Richard Howard Dunlap on June 19, 1965, at East Janesville United Methodist Church rural Cedar Falls.
She graduated from Denver high school in 1965. Ruth Ann was a lifelong member of the East Janesville United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Jeffrey (Christine) Dunlap of Waterloo; two daughters, Julie (Jeremy) Heltibridle of Grundy Center and Jill (Jamie) Iverson of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Jordan Dunlap, Bryant (Allyson) Budensiek, Austin Grimm, Allyson Grimm, Austin Heltibridle, Kaisa Iverson, Kinnick Iverson and Korbyn Iverson; a great-grandson, William Budensie; and a half sister, Cathy (Dave) Girsch of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her father, Merle Kruger; and her mother, Lorraine, and stepfather, Bob Franklin; and her grandmother, Marge Burmaster.
Memorial service: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, with inurnment in Mount Vernon Township cemetery, rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Ruth Ann and Richard loved to square dance and were members of the Star Dusters. She enjoyed her grandkids over the years. She loved animals from wildlife to zoos, especially ducks on the farm, and her favorite farm cat Tommy. She also enjoyed taking her two youngest grandsons to their baseball and football games.
