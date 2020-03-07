(1941-2020)

SHELL ROCK — Ruth Ann Alberts, 78, of rural Shell Rock, died Thursday, March 5, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.

She was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Aplington, daughter of Paul Raymond and Ruth Viola (Curtis) Hansen. She graduated from Aplington Community School. On Dec. 14, 1959, she married Ronald G. Alberts at First Presbyterian Church in Aplington. Ruth Ann worked at Cedar Falls Trust & Savings Bank in the bookkeeping department, She was also a home maker, helped with farming and was a painter and wallpaper hanger for 15 years.

Survivors: three daughters, Sarah Mitchell of Broken Bow, Okla., Sandra (Steve) Brustkern of Winthrop, and Sheryl (Dale) Dorman of Plainfield; special girl, Katrina Moyer; three grandchildren, James (Debbie) Marsh, Paul Boweter and Jonathon Brustkern; five great-grandchildren, Caleb Marsh, Connor Marsh, John Boweter, Sebastian Boweter and Rachael Smith; and a sister-in-law, Sheryl Hansen of Aplington.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ronald Alberts on Dec. 31, 2006; a granddaughter, Beth Smith; a great-grandson Joseph Michael Smith McGough; and a brother, William (Ardella) Hansen.