
(1941-2020)

SHELL ROCK — Ruth Ann Alberts, 78, of rural Shell Rock, died Thursday, March 5, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.

She was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Aplington, daughter of Paul Raymond and Ruth Viola (Curtis) Hansen. She graduated from Aplington Community School. On Dec. 14, 1959, she married Ronald G. Alberts at First Presbyterian Church in Aplington. Ruth Ann worked at Cedar Falls Trust & Savings Bank in the bookkeeping department, She was also a home maker, helped with farming and was a painter and wallpaper hanger for 15 years.

Survivors: three daughters, Sarah Mitchell of Broken Bow, Okla., Sandra (Steve) Brustkern of Winthrop, and Sheryl (Dale) Dorman of Plainfield; special girl, Katrina Moyer; three grandchildren, James (Debbie) Marsh, Paul Boweter and Jonathon Brustkern; five great-grandchildren, Caleb Marsh, Connor Marsh, John Boweter, Sebastian Boweter and Rachael Smith; and a sister-in-law, Sheryl Hansen of Aplington.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ronald Alberts on Dec. 31, 2006; a granddaughter, Beth Smith; a great-grandson Joseph Michael Smith McGough; and a brother, William (Ardella) Hansen.

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Stout Gospel Hall in Stout, with burial in Coster Cemetery, rural Shell Rock. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, and also an hour prior to the services.

Memorials: to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

She was saved on March 13, 1962. Ruth Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, visiting family in Texas and Oklahoma. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, sewing and crafts. She really enjoyed her volunteer work on the “Polar Express” rides on the Star Clipper Dinner Train.

Service information

Mar 10
Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
1:00PM
Stout Gospel Hall
407 3rd St.
Stout, IA 50673
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock
104 E. Prospect St.
P.O. Box 126
Shell Rock, IA 50670
