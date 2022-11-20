Ruth Angle

Ruth Leola Angle, daughter of Carl “Charles” Albert Heinrich and Rosa Cora Ernestine Emile (Seydel) Wagner, was born August 6, 1931, in Lakefield, Minnesota. She was raised on her parent’s farm and attended Immanuel Lutheran School. Ruth’s education was cut short when she was needed at home to care for younger siblings and help with the farming. At age 18, she went to live with her sister in Ames, Iowa; it was there that she met her future husband, Elmer Angle, a young GI, just home from the service and working for the Iowa Highway Commission. Their relationship blossomed, and they were married on June 11, 1950. Elmer joined the Iowa Highway Patrol, and his first patrol assignment took them to Garner, Iowa. From there, the family moved to Oelwein, Cedar Falls, and Ankeny. Ruth stayed home with her children until they were in school. While raising their family, they enjoyed many great times fishing, waterskiing, and boating on Minnesota and Iowa lakes with family and friends. She also worked with the school lunch program and drove a school bus for many years. While they lived in Ankeny, Ruth worked at Heartland AEA delivering media supplies to area schools. In their retirement years, Ruth and Elmer moved back to Oelwein, where they had family and many friends. In those years, they renewed their interest in Square Dancing and delivered Winnebago RV’s all over the United States. They purchased an RV and did extensive traveling as well. They then purchased a home in Texas, where they wintered for 26 years. Later, Ruth and Elmer moved to Ottumwa. After Elmer’s death, she moved to the Good Samaritan Home and Pennsylvania Place. Her declining health in 2022 brought her to the Oskaloosa Care Center.