August 6, 1931-November 17, 2022
OSKALOOSA-Ruth Angle, 91, of Oskaloosa, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, surrounded by her children at the Oskaloosa Care Center.
Ruth Leola Angle, daughter of Carl “Charles” Albert Heinrich and Rosa Cora Ernestine Emile (Seydel) Wagner, was born August 6, 1931, in Lakefield, Minnesota. She was raised on her parent’s farm and attended Immanuel Lutheran School. Ruth’s education was cut short when she was needed at home to care for younger siblings and help with the farming. At age 18, she went to live with her sister in Ames, Iowa; it was there that she met her future husband, Elmer Angle, a young GI, just home from the service and working for the Iowa Highway Commission. Their relationship blossomed, and they were married on June 11, 1950. Elmer joined the Iowa Highway Patrol, and his first patrol assignment took them to Garner, Iowa. From there, the family moved to Oelwein, Cedar Falls, and Ankeny. Ruth stayed home with her children until they were in school. While raising their family, they enjoyed many great times fishing, waterskiing, and boating on Minnesota and Iowa lakes with family and friends. She also worked with the school lunch program and drove a school bus for many years. While they lived in Ankeny, Ruth worked at Heartland AEA delivering media supplies to area schools. In their retirement years, Ruth and Elmer moved back to Oelwein, where they had family and many friends. In those years, they renewed their interest in Square Dancing and delivered Winnebago RV’s all over the United States. They purchased an RV and did extensive traveling as well. They then purchased a home in Texas, where they wintered for 26 years. Later, Ruth and Elmer moved to Ottumwa. After Elmer’s death, she moved to the Good Samaritan Home and Pennsylvania Place. Her declining health in 2022 brought her to the Oskaloosa Care Center.
Her family includes her children: Jerry L. (Cathy) Angle of Ottumwa, Gary D. (Toni) Angle of Oelwein, Debra K. (Dick) Homewood of Cedar Falls, and Keith E. (significant other, Darcy D. Riley) Angle of Agency; eleven grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Carol Williams of Albert Lea, MN, and Twylla (Kenny) Pederson of Spirit Lake, IA.
In addition to her husband, Elmer, Ruth was preceded in death by an infant son, Bradley, and numerous brothers and sisters from a blended family of seventeen children.
Funeral Services for Ruth will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Oskaloosa, with Rev. Sam Beltz officiating. Burial will be in Ames Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10-11 a.m. Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ames American Legion Post #37. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is handling her final arrangements.
