August 14, 1931-May 30, 2021
WATERLOO-Ruth A. Thompson, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born on August 14, 1931 in Waterloo, the daughter of James and Josephine (Radke) Petalos. She married Leo B. Thompson on November 2, 1947, he preceded her in death on June 29, 2010.
Ruth was a homemaker that enjoyed spending time with her family and playing games. She loved to sew, embroider, and donate to the Food Bank and The Salvation Army.
Survivors include: four daughters, Barbara (Errol) Olsen of Harpers Ferry, Sharon (Rick Bisbey) Shipp of Waterloo, Charlene Wroe of Evansdale, Robin (Ron) Stoneman of Waterloo; a caregiving granddaughter Heidi (Chad) Cranston of Evansdale; 11 Grandchildren, 35 Great- Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Great- Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her son Jim Thompson.
Private family services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.