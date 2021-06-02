August 14, 1931-May 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Ruth A. Thompson, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born on August 14, 1931 in Waterloo, the daughter of James and Josephine (Radke) Petalos. She married Leo B. Thompson on November 2, 1947, he preceded her in death on June 29, 2010.

Ruth was a homemaker that enjoyed spending time with her family and playing games. She loved to sew, embroider, and donate to the Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

Survivors include: four daughters, Barbara (Errol) Olsen of Harpers Ferry, Sharon (Rick Bisbey) Shipp of Waterloo, Charlene Wroe of Evansdale, Robin (Ron) Stoneman of Waterloo; a caregiving granddaughter Heidi (Chad) Cranston of Evansdale; 11 Grandchildren, 35 Great- Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Great- Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her son Jim Thompson.

Private family services will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

