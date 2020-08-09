Ruth A. Moorman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Ruth Arlene Moorman, age 95, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born May 2, 1925, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of William and Ellen (Larson) Silverson. She was married to Dale Moorman until his death in 1969. Ruth worked as a registered nurse at Sartori and then as the nurse at John Deere.

Survived by: her son, Lee (Judith) of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Judy Thompson of Reinbeck; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a sister, Phyllis Malam, and a brother Bill Silverson.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Moorman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.