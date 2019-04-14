Ruth A. Matthews

(1944-2019)
FAIRBANK — Ruth Ann Matthews, 74, of Fairbank, died Thursday, April 11.
She was born July 17, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Ida Mae (Ohl) Tabor. On Nov. 17, 1964, she married Gary E. Matthews at the Methodist Parsonage in Fairbank.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Robert (Patricia) Matthews of Hazleton; two daughters, Lori (Scott) Jergens of Fairbank and Sherrie (Timothy) Trumblee of Dolliver; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with another on the way; and two brothers, Robert Tabor Jr. of Cedar Falls and Rex (Patsy) Tabor of Mullbery, Ark.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a grandson, Michael Trumblee; a great-granddaughter, Kimberly McClaren, two brothers, Larry Tabor and Gary Stern; and a sister, Sally Fintel.
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Woods Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 14, at Woods Funeral Home, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Ruth Ann enjoyed creative arts, baking and being a fashionaire with all of her different purses that she picked up along the way. But most of all she was a dedicated wife, homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.
